Home / Delhi / Blast near Red Fort: Traffic restrictions imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg in Delhi

Blast near Red Fort: Traffic restrictions imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg in Delhi

The restrictions would remain effective from 6.00 am until further orders

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:05 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Police personnel at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)
A traffic restriction was enforced on Tuesday on on both carriageways and service roads of Netaji Subhash Marg, between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut following a blast near the Red Fort Monday evening.

According to traffic police, the restrictions have been put in place due to exigencies and would remain effective from 6.00 am until further orders.

No vehicles would be allowed to ply on the affected stretch of Netaji Subhash Marg in either direction for the duration of the closure, they added.

Motorists have been urged to avoid this route and instead use alternative roads to ensure a smooth and hassle-free commute.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised travelers to stay updated through their social media handles and helpline for real-time traffic information and diversions.

