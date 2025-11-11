Blast near Red Fort: Traffic restrictions imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg in Delhi

A traffic restriction was enforced on Tuesday on on both carriageways and service roads of Netaji Subhash Marg, between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut following a blast near the Red Fort Monday evening.

Advertisement

According to traffic police, the restrictions have been put in place due to exigencies and would remain effective from 6.00 am until further orders.

Advertisement

No vehicles would be allowed to ply on the affected stretch of Netaji Subhash Marg in either direction for the duration of the closure, they added.

Advertisement

Motorists have been urged to avoid this route and instead use alternative roads to ensure a smooth and hassle-free commute.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised travelers to stay updated through their social media handles and helpline for real-time traffic information and diversions.