Blinkit ambulance reached Satya Niketan before police, NDRF as trapped students called for help
According to law student Abhishek, who joined the rescue effort, some of the students buried under the debris called for an ambulance themselves. He said the Blinkit ambulance was already at the spot before the Fire Brigade, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams arrived.
An ambulance at the site of a building collapse at Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, in New Delhi on Sunday.
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