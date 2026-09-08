Blinkit ambulance reached Satya Niketan before police, NDRF as trapped students called for help

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Before the formal rescue operation could get into full swing, a Blinkit ambulance had reached the narrow lane, summoned by those trapped inside.

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According to law student Abhishek, who joined the rescue effort, some of the students buried under the debris called for an ambulance themselves. He said the Blinkit ambulance was already at the spot before the Fire Brigade, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams arrived.

Shruti, a Blinkit employee, said the first alert was received through the app. The ambulance stationed at Safdarjung Hospital was immediately sent towards Satya Niketan.

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Blinkit cluster manager Archana Surma said the first call came at around 1.40 pm and the team reached the site by about 1.50 pm. The ambulance staff subsequently assisted in the relief and rescue effort.

As emergency teams were being mobilised, local residents also rushed towards the collapsed building. With people trapped underneath heavy concrete slabs, residents began clearing debris themselves, trying to create access to those calling from inside.

A local resident said there were no immediate arrangements in place when the building collapsed, prompting people in the neighbourhood to step in and start moving chunks of concrete and rubble.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the site, said calls were also coming from people trapped inside and that rescue teams were maintaining contact with them. He appealed for the safety of everyone caught in the collapse.

The tragedy has also brought renewed attention to the living conditions of students in the area. Rajan Chhetri, a local resident who works with Delhi Police, said the building had around 15 rooms, with two to three students staying in each room.

Most of the occupants were reportedly students from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, studying at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and Sri Venkateswara College. Local residents said students were paying around Rs 12,000- Rs 20,000 per bed.

Following the collapse, residents also raised concerns about the adjoining building, claiming that it appeared unsafe and slightly tilted. They called for structural safety inspections of old buildings in the locality to prevent another tragedy involving students living in rented accommodation.

The sequence of events at Satya Niketan, trapped students calling for help, residents digging through concrete and a private ambulance reaching the spot within minutes, has added another troubling dimension to questions over emergency preparedness and building safety in the capital.