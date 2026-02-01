DT
Home / Delhi / Blinkit booked for selling ‘illegal’ knives

Blinkit booked for selling ‘illegal’ knives

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:46 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
E-commerce site Blinkit has run into trouble for allegedly selling illegal knives.

After registering an FIR in the case, the Delhi police have gone ahead with conducting raids in the Gurugram and Faridabad warehouses of the firm. According to the police, all such knives include a type of folding pocket knife, often used for murders. Officials claims that these were being sold in violation of the government rules.

A raid conducted at a Blinkit warehouse in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, led to the seizure of 32 illegal knives. Around 16 knives have also been recovered from facility in Delhi.

The police said such knives fell under prohibited arms if they exceeded the size limits prescribed by the government. The delivered knife had a blade length of 8 cm and a width of 2.5 cm, exceeding the legally permitted blade length of 7.62 cm and blade width of 1.72 cm.

An FIR has been registered by the Delhi police under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

