Home / Delhi / BluSmart launches pet inclusive taxis in Delhi, Gurugram

BluSmart launches pet inclusive taxis in Delhi, Gurugram

Rapido has rolled out auto rides in the city for customers travelling with pets
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:28 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Electric Vehicle (EV) cab aggregator BluSmart on Friday launched its pet inclusive service to make travelling with pets hassle free.

The electric vehicles, which will be available in Delhi and Gurugram starting today, will be equipped with facilities for riders commuting with dogs and cats. The ride can be pre-booked for scheduled classic and rental trips.

BluSmart added that its cabs will be cleaned after every trip and will be equipped with foldable dog seat hammocks for pet comfort and carrier space, adding to the similar luxury approach undertaken by the brand for their passenger commute.

“At BluSmart, we believe the best journeys are shared with loved ones, including our furry family members. The newly launched ‘Pet Rides’ service is a testament to our commitment to provide inclusive and convenient transportation solutions tailored to our riders’ needs,” said Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO of BluSmart Fleet.

“We understand the challenges pet parents face when it comes to travelling with their companions, and we’re thrilled to offer a service that makes these journeys safe and enjoyable for all,” Arun added.

BluSmart’s entry into the pet travel segment comes months after Rapido and US-based Uber launched a similar service in Bengaluru. Rapido has rolled out auto rides in the city for customers travelling with pets, while Uber has rolled out the feature in its cab services.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates in Delhi, Bengaluru, and most recently, it rolled out its services in Mumbai. Additionally, it also operates in the UAE as a premium all-electric limousine service.

