BMW accident: Delhi court allows bail plea of accused woman

A court here on Saturday allowed the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case.

Kaur, 38, is accused of behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler being ridden by senior finance ministry official.

Navjot Singh, 52, died while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.

The bail plea was allowed by Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg. A detailed order is awaited.

A Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh lived in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area.

He succumbed to injuries he had sustained in the incident that took place on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro Station on September 14.

Singh and his wife were returning home after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

An FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS in the matter.