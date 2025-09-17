The high-profile BMW crash in Delhi that killed a senior Finance Ministry officer last week sparked a fierce courtroom clash on Wednesday, with accused Gaganpreet Kaur claiming even a DTC bus and an ambulance should be in the dock, a charge the prosecution dismissed as a desperate attempt to deflect blame.

Kaur’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, told Patiala House Court that the two-wheeler carrying Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh and his wife was hit by a DTC bus before it collided with the BMW. He further alleged that an ambulance that briefly stopped at the accident site refused to assist the victims and should also be treated as culpable.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Gupta argued that “thousands of accidents happen every year, and those too are tragedies”, questioning why only his client was being targeted.

He also accused the police of acting under “immense pressure”, asking why the bus was not seized and why the FIR was filed nearly 10 hours later.

The prosecution, however, tore into the defence, demanding to know why Kaur waited almost five hours before informing the police.

“If she knew the victims were grievously injured, why did she not take them to the nearest hospital?” the counsel pressed, stressing that she instead drove them 19 kilometres away to a facility co-owned by her father. Investigators have alleged this was a deliberate ploy to tamper with evidence.

Prosecutors also accused Kaur of faking injuries. “She is clearly seen taking her children out of the car after the crash. Yet she ends up in the ICU, while the victims are left on stretchers unattended,” they argued.

A taxi driver who rushed to help testified that he urged Kaur to go to a nearby hospital, but she ignored him and insisted on going to the family-owned facility.

Kaur faces charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 281 (rash driving), and Section 125B (endangering life or safety of others). Her counsel said the harshest charge was “wrongly invoked” and added that under law, even in cases involving life terms, women accused are entitled to bail.

The court on Wednesday also issued notice on an application filed by the defence seeking preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site. The matter will be heard on Thursday.

Kaur, arrested on Monday, remains in judicial custody, now extended till September 27. The court will hear her bail plea on Saturday.