BMW crash in Delhi: Court denies bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, directs preservation of CCTV footage 

Gaganpreet Kaur was arrested in connection with the fatal BMW crash that took place in Delhi on September 14
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Kaur, 38, a resident of Gurugram, was sent to two-day judicial custody following her arrest on Monday. PTI/File
A Patiala House Court on Wednesday denied bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, who was arrested in connection with the fatal BMW crash that took place in Delhi on September 14.

Next hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

The court has also issued a notice on an application filed by Kaur’s counsel seeking the preservation of CCTV footage from the accident site. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Thursday.

Kaur, 38, a resident of Gurugram, was sent to two-day judicial custody following her arrest on Monday.

The accident resulted in the death of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. Singh was riding a motorcycle with his wife when it was allegedly hit by Kaur’s BMW near Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area.

While Singh died on the spot, his wife sustained serious injuries.

According to Delhi Police, medical reports confirmed that Kaur was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Her blood test came back negative for alcohol.

