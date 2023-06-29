Bodies of three men recovered

PTI

Noida, June 28

Bodies of three persons — two of them suspected alcoholics — have been recovered in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The body of a 35-year-old sanitation worker, Ajit, was found in Noida’s Sector 74. In Greater Noida, Sher Mohammad of Birampurr was found dead. The body of 20-year-old Rambir was found hanging from a tree in Sector Omicron 3 in a suspected case of suicide, an official said.