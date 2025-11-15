DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Body found in garbage dump

Body found in garbage dump

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:21 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have recovered a man’s bloodied body from a garbage heap near Sector 7 Extension area. An FIR of murder has been registered at Sector 9 A police station.

Advertisement

The body was discovered by a man visiting the garbage dump on Friday morning. He then informed the police control room and a police team reached the spot. The cops found that the young man’s head had been crushed with a stone.

Advertisement

ACP Vishnu Dayal said that after considerable effort, the deceased was identified as Kamod Kapar, a native of Bihar. He lived in Delhi and had come to his brother’s place at Jyoti Park, Gurugram, about 10 days ago. The deceased is said to be a drug addict.

Advertisement

“It is believed that the deceased was near a liquor shop last night. He drank alcohol with someone there and got into an argument. During the altercation, he was killed with a stone hitting his head. We are investigating with the help of CCTV footage from the area,” ACP Dayal said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts