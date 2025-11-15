Body found in garbage dump

The Gurugram police have recovered a man’s bloodied body from a garbage heap near Sector 7 Extension area. An FIR of murder has been registered at Sector 9 A police station.

The body was discovered by a man visiting the garbage dump on Friday morning. He then informed the police control room and a police team reached the spot. The cops found that the young man’s head had been crushed with a stone.

ACP Vishnu Dayal said that after considerable effort, the deceased was identified as Kamod Kapar, a native of Bihar. He lived in Delhi and had come to his brother’s place at Jyoti Park, Gurugram, about 10 days ago. The deceased is said to be a drug addict.

“It is believed that the deceased was near a liquor shop last night. He drank alcohol with someone there and got into an argument. During the altercation, he was killed with a stone hitting his head. We are investigating with the help of CCTV footage from the area,” ACP Dayal said.