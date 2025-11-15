Body found in garbage dump

The Gurugram police have recovered a man’s bloodied body from a garbage heap near Sector 7 Extension area. An FIR of murder has been registered at Sector 9 A police station.
The body was discovered by a man visiting the garbage dump on Friday morning. He then informed the police control room and a police team reached the spot. The cops found that the young man’s head had been crushed with a stone.
ACP Vishnu Dayal said that after considerable effort, the deceased was identified as Kamod Kapar, a native of Bihar. He lived in Delhi and had come to his brother’s place at Jyoti Park, Gurugram, about 10 days ago. The deceased is said to be a drug addict.
“It is believed that the deceased was near a liquor shop last night. He drank alcohol with someone there and got into an argument. During the altercation, he was killed with a stone hitting his head. We are investigating with the help of CCTV footage from the area,” ACP Dayal said.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now