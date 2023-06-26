Body found in Sabzi Mandi

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

The body of an unidentified woman was found outside a garbage dump near a hospital in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, the police said. No external injury mark or sign of sexual assault was found on the body during an inspection, they said. The victim appeared to be aged around 40.

A senior police officer said it was suspected that she might be a drug addict. None of her belongings were found near the body, the police said, adding that legal proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated.

Efforts were being made to ascertain the identity of the woman and CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot are being checked, they said.