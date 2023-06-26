Body found in Sabzi Mandi

New Delhi, June 25
The body of an unidentified woman was found outside a garbage dump near a hospital in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, the police said. No external injury mark or sign of sexual assault was found on the body during an inspection, they said. The victim appeared to be aged around 40.
A senior police officer said it was suspected that she might be a drug addict. None of her belongings were found near the body, the police said, adding that legal proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated.
Efforts were being made to ascertain the identity of the woman and CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot are being checked, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...