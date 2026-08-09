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Home / Delhi / Body of 18-year-old youth swept away in Delhi drain found     

Body of 18-year-old youth swept away in Delhi drain found     

The body of Ankit, a resident of Bhim Colony, is retrieved from the canal during a search operation carried out by rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Fire Services

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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The body of an 18-year-old youth, who was swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area, was retrieved from the Agra canal on Sunday, police said.

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The body of Ankit, a resident of Bhim Colony, was retrieved from the canal during a search operation carried out by rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Fire Services, they said.

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According to police, the incident took place on Friday evening near the Priyanka Camp "nullah" in Madanpur Khadar, located within the Sarita Vihar police station limits, amid heavy rain.

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Ankit was returning home from Noida with his friend, Manish, when he lost his balance while crossing the drain and was swept away by the strong current, police said.

A PCR call was received, after which the search operation was launched.

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