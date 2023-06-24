Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

PTI

Gurugram, June 23

A body of a 32-year-old man with a knife in his chest was found in a rented room at DLF Phase 3 here, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a native of a village near Hansi in the Hisar district of Haryana. He was living with his partner — a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable — in S Block of DLF Phase 3, they said.

“It is not clear yet whether the injury in the chest of the deceased was self-inflicted or by someone else. A postmortem will be conducted tomorrow,” said DLF ACP Vikas Kaushik.