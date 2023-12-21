Body of rape victim yet to be recovered

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, has not yet been recovered, the police said on Wednesday.

“Our search operation resumed on Wednesday morning. Different teams are working on the ground and the divers are searching for the body in Munak Canal,” a senior police officer said.

The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her landlord, who dumped her body in a canal on December 12.

The suspect had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a car ride on December 12 while she was playing outside her residence, the police said.

According to the investigators, the suspect then took her to an isolated area, where he allegedly raped her in his car. To hide his crime, he strangled the girl and then dumped her body in the Munak Canal.

On December 15, he met with an accident and was admitted at a hospital in Rohini. The suspect was unfit for statement due to multiple fractures but later confessed to his crime, the police said.

