Body recovered from drain in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, July 2

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on Sunday, the police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if the man fell into the drain accidentally or if there is any foul play which led to the incident, they said. Police said a PCR call was received around 8 am that the body was found lying in a drain at G-block, Aya Nagar. When a police team reached the spot, the body was found lying in the drain. The body was sent for autopsy and efforts are being made to identify the man.