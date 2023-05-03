Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

New Delhi, May 2
Body of a man, aged between 20-25 years, was found in a large bag, commonly used for e-commerce deliveries, in the Delhi's Najafgarh drain, an official said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Umesh, a resident of Vikas Nagar.
A PCR call was received that a large bag has been thrown in Najafgarh drain opposite dump yard at Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, following which a police team rushed to the spot.
"Body of a man was found in the said large bag. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Uttam Nagar police station and further investigation was taken up," said M. Harsha Vardhan, the DCP (Dwarka).
The official said that they have arrested the accused identified as Subham, alias Viraj, and Fatama while the third accused Sunny is absconding. — IANS
