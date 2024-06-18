Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at Delhi airport

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

A Dubai-bound plane which was to take off from Delhi received a bomb threat via email, authorities said on Tuesday.

“On Monday, at 9.35 am an email was received in DIAL office, of the IGI Airport with the threat of bomb inside Delhi to Dubai flight,” a senior police officer said.

No bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.

