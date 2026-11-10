Bomb threat at Bank of Baroda branch on Delhi's Sansad Marg turns out to be hoax
The call was received at around 11.35 am, following which the police launched a search operation at the bank premises
A police team, accompanied by the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises. Pic: iStock
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A bomb threat call received at a Bank of Baroda branch on Sansad Marg in central Delhi on Tuesday turned out to be a hoax, fire officials said.
The call was received at around 11.35 am, following which the police launched a search operation at the bank premises.
A police team, accompanied by the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises. The operation continued until 1.10 pm, with police personnel and the bomb squad remaining at the scene.
At around 1.55 pm, the threat was declared a hoax after no suspicious object was found during the search.
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Further details about the origin of the threat call are being verified.
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