Bomb threat at Delhi’s DPS Dwarka, school evacuated      

Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises as a precaution, officials of Delhi Fire Service said.
A call was received regarding the presence of an explosive device in the school. Multiple teams from the Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been rushed to the spot, they said.
"A search operation is under way," said a senior fire official.
