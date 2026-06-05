Bomb threat emails sent to Gurugram MC, Mayor’s office

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) office and the Mayor’s office at Sector 34 received bomb threat emails on Thursday. Similar emails were also sent to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). After several hours of intensive searches, officials found nothing suspicious.

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The threat email was sent in the name of the “Khalistan National Army”. It opened with the statement: “Haryana will become Khalistan.” The message claimed that Hindu temples were being targeted and warned of IED blasts at the Gurugram Mayor’s office and MCG office between 1.11 pm and 3.11 pm.

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The email also threatened to detonate IEDs on railway tracks between Chandigarh, Ambala and Delhi on June 5 and 6 at 9.11 am. It warned people to protect their children and avoid travelling.

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Titled “Badla, badla, badla”, the email claimed that people in Delhi and Haryana distributed sweets on the day of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s death and called for revenge on June 6. It also referred to the Indian Army’s action at Darbar Sahib in Amritsar on June 6, 1984.

The email further threatened attacks on several Hindu temples, including Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, Kalkaji Temple, Yogmaya Temple in Mehrauli, Bhima Devi Temple in Pinjore, Kartikeya Temple in Pehowa and Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Kurukshetra. The names listed as senders were Khalistan National Army, Gurbaksh Singh, Rukan Shahwala and Gur Nirvair Singh Khan Rajada.

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Following the threat, the entire MCG complex was evacuated as a precaution. Employees and members of the public were moved to safety. The Gurugram police alerted officials in the concerned districts and states and launched an investigation. Police teams, along with the dog squad and bomb disposal squad, carried out a thorough search of the MCG premises, the Mayor’s office and residence. No suspicious object was found.

MCG Public Relations Officer (PRO) Satyabir Singh Rohilla said around 1,000 officials and employees were present in the building when the email was received. He said the premises were evacuated immediately and the subsequent searches found nothing suspicious.

A senior police officer said no suspicious object was recovered during the search operation.

“We are investigating to identify the sender of the hoax email,” he added.