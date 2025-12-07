DT
Home / Delhi / Bomb threats at IWPC, Shankar Market declared hoax

Bomb threats at IWPC, Shankar Market declared hoax

Extensive police search operations carried out; no explosives found

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. Istock
A bomb threat targeting two locations in Delhi — the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) and Shankar Market — prompted extensive search operations on Saturday afternoon before being declared a hoax, an official said.

Police received information around 1.30 pm after an email threatened explosives at IWPC’s premises at Windsor Place. A similar message was sent regarding Shankar Market in the Connaught Place area.

Multiple police teams, accompanied by the bomb disposal unit, dog squads, and fire tenders, rushed to both locations and conducted thorough checks. The areas were cordoned off and access restricted while security agencies carried out a sweep.

However, no suspicious items were found.

Sujata Raghavan, President of IWPC, said in a statement: “An email was received at IWPC’s official mail ID early this morning stating that RDX-IED had been planted at our premises. Acting immediately, we informed the Delhi Police. The Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Brigade conducted a thorough search and confirmed that our premises were safe.”

She added, “Please be assured that all steps have been taken with due diligence to ensure the safety and security of the premises and our members.”

