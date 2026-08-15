Bomb threats to IGI Airport T3, Delhi HC turn out to be hoax

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The police declared all threats to be hoax after carrying out searches and security checks.

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A police source said the Delhi Cantonment SDM office received an email regarding bomb threat at 11.18 am, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport at 11.32 am, Jamnagar House at 11.40 am, Saket SDM Office at 11.42 am and Jhandewalan at 11.57 am at the Fire Control Room.

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Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb squad and Fire Brigade rushed to all five locations and all calls were declared hoax.

Court sources said the Registrar General of the high court was in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email to the high court carried the words "blast Delhi High Court @2:11 pm".

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A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs reached the high court premises and the security was beefed up.

Multiple agencies launched searches and security checks in various locations in the city, with a high alert due to the Independence Day celebrations in the Capital.

Police sources said nothing suspicious had been found so far.

"Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far," the sources said, adding that further investigation was on.