Book on navigating emotions launched by Chinmaya Mission

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Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book has sold close to 7,000 copies in pre-launch sales.

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The book explores how people can experience emotions without allowing them to define their identity or dictate their responses to life’s challenges. It examines emotions such as anger, fear, jealousy, guilt and sadness, alongside positive feelings such as love, happiness and pride, which can also lead to dependency when fulfilment becomes tied to external circumstances.

At the heart of the book is the metaphor of the sky and its passing clouds. Just as clouds move across the sky without changing its underlying nature, emotions arise and pass without defining a person’s essential identity, the book argues.

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Speaking at the launch, Swami Swaroopananda said people often either suppress their emotions or react impulsively, losing their inner peace in the process.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we equip ourselves to navigate everything outside, yet receive little guidance on navigating the world within,” he said, adding that the book seeks to help readers understand their feelings, develop inner steadiness and respond to life’s challenges with greater freedom.

Rather than advocating the suppression of difficult emotions, the book emphasises recognising and understanding them consciously, with the aim of improving personal and professional relationships.

Pujitha Krishnan, Editorial Director at Pan Macmillan India, said the book combines Vedanta with contemporary understanding of physiology, neurology and psychology to help readers transform their relationship with their minds.

The launch comes as Chinmaya Mission, founded by Swami Chinmayananda in 1951, marks its 75th year through the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav. The celebrations will culminate in the Chinmaya Global Sammelan in New Delhi from October 23 to 25.

"You Are The Sky: An Ancient Guide to Modern Feelings" is available at major bookstores, including Crossword, and online through Amazon and Flipkart.