Book those posting lewd remarks: DCW to police

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to city police seeking legal action against people for “misogynistic” social media posts targeting the wives and daughters of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

The panel said it has taken suo moto cognisance of certain social media posts targeting the seven-year-old and two-year-old daughters of the two renowned cricketers.

“These posts on social media platform ‘Twitter’ are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards the young children and their mothers. This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action,” the body said in the notice.

It has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by January 16. On Wednesday too, Maliwal had tweeted about the issue.