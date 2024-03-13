Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

New Delhi, March 12
The man who died after falling into a 40-foot-deep Delhi Jal Board borewell here was trying to flee from the spot after committing a theft, according to the FIR registered by the police.
The police said the victim was attempting to escape from the grasp of two persons who were trying to catch him after he committed a theft. The incident was witnessed by a guard posted in the area. However, the police are still in the process of verifying the details.
According to the FIR, the borewell was located in a room with its door left open. The man fell into the borewell during the early hours of Sunday, prompting a 14-hour rescue operation involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Services.
The Delhi Police registered the FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and initiated an investigation in the matter on Monday.
The police said the man was believed to be around 30 years and fell into the borewell at the Keshopur Jal Board office. The authorities were alerted around 1 am; however, he was found dead after being extracted from the borewell.
The police are currently attempting to identify the victim using fingerprints and facial recognition, along with checking nearby police stations for missing persons’ reports.
