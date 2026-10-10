Bouncer beaten to death in Faridabad, 24 booked

A 25-year-old bouncer from Bisru village in Nuh district was beaten to death at his maternal uncle’s house in Tilpat village, Faridabad, on Thursday night. During a clash between two groups, bricks were hurled from rooftops and an axe was allegedly used in the assault, resulting in the bouncer’s death.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and a video of the assault went viral on social media. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case has been registered against 24 named persons under various sections, including murder, at the Palla police station. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination and are investigating the case.

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According to the police, a function was under way at Tahir’s newly built house in Tilpat village around 8 pm on Thursday. During the event, a young neighbour riding a motorcycle hit Tahir’s nephew, triggering a dispute. The altercation between the two parties soon escalated.

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As the situation worsened, Tahir’s nephew, Wali Mohammad, who worked as a bouncer, intervened to defuse the tension. It is alleged that one of the accused, Sahil, repeatedly struck him with an iron rod. Wali sustained multiple blows to the head and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His brother, Tayyab, was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sabir, a cousin of the deceased, said Wali Mohammad ran a wrestling arena in his village and was the father of two children. Besides managing the arena, he worked as a bouncer. He also taught wrestling to children in the village and had participated in several wrestling competitions.

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“CCTV footage shows a young man knocking Wali to the ground and attacking him. The accused struck him seven times with a rod in just six seconds. Throughout the assault, Wali tried to defend himself while lying on the road, but the bystanders merely watched,” Sabir said. “The police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered against 24 persons. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” said Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of the Palla police station.