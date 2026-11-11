4-year-old boy slips into open manhole in Delhi; rescue operation on

A four-year-old boy fell into an open sewer near Ganda Nala in Ranhola area of Outer Delhi, triggering a rescue operation involving the Fire Brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to the police, information about the incident was received at the Ranhola police station around 3.2o pm on Tuesday. A police team rushed to the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, where a sewer line runs along the service road near the drain.

The child, a resident of Som Bazar Wali Gali in Mohan Garden, had accompanied his mother to Dass Garden Park. He reportedly fell into an open sewer manhole while moving towards the drain to relieve himself.

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Fire Brigade personnel and NDRF teams launched a search and rescue operation. However, the child had not been traced till the reports last came in.

The police said a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS had been registered.