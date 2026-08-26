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Home / Delhi / Boy, 8, found dead in Delhi’s Rohini lake; family suspects foul play

Boy, 8, found dead in Delhi’s Rohini lake; family suspects foul play

Class 2 student had gone missing from Aman Vihar on Tuesday night; police await postmortem report

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:15 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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An eight-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lake in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, police sources said.

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The boy had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday night, following which a search was launched for him. A police team, along with forensic personnel, reached the spot after his body was found, the sources said.

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The family has raised suspicion of foul play, claiming that the boy had injury marks on his head.

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The boy was the only brother of four sisters, the sources said.

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father, Ramnath Soni, said his son, a Class 2 student, was allegedly taken away by someone on a motorcycle on Tuesday night.

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“He had been missing since around 10 pm last night. We got to know later that two boys picked him up on a bike. We alerted the police. We found his body around 2 pm in a lake. His head was badly injured. I don’t know the boys who picked him up but they are from the neighbourhood,” he said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

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