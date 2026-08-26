Boy, 8, found dead in Delhi’s Rohini lake; family suspects foul play

An eight-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lake in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, police sources said.

Advertisement

The boy had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday night, following which a search was launched for him. A police team, along with forensic personnel, reached the spot after his body was found, the sources said.

Advertisement

The family has raised suspicion of foul play, claiming that the boy had injury marks on his head.

Advertisement

The boy was the only brother of four sisters, the sources said.

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father, Ramnath Soni, said his son, a Class 2 student, was allegedly taken away by someone on a motorcycle on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“He had been missing since around 10 pm last night. We got to know later that two boys picked him up on a bike. We alerted the police. We found his body around 2 pm in a lake. His head was badly injured. I don’t know the boys who picked him up but they are from the neighbourhood,” he said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.