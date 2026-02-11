Boy accidently shoots mother, apprehended

A 37-year-old woman was killed in an accidental shooting by her 18-year-old son who was demonstrating to her a newly-procured illegal weapon at Valmiki Mandir JJ settlement of Pant Nagar, Jungpura, South East Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumati (37), a resident of Pant Nagar, Jungpura.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at 10:39 pm on Monday at Lajpat Nagar police station from Moolchand Hospital, reporting that a woman had been brought dead with a gunshot injury. Preliminary inquiry traced the place of incident to the Valmiki Mandir JJ cluster and the victim’s son was apprehended.

Investigators stated that the accused had allegedly procured an illegal country-made pistol from an individual in the Ashram area. While allegedly demonstrating the weapon to his mother, it accidentally discharged, striking her in the face. During questioning, he led officers to a nearby drain where he had discarded the firearm. The weapon was subsequently recovered.

Sumati worked as a domestic help in nearby households and is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and their three children, including an 11-year-old daughter. The crime team was called to the scene of crime to collect vital clues.

A case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27 and 54 of the Arms Act was registered at police station Hazrat Nizamuddin. A further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest the supplier of the illegal firearm, police added.