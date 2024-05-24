Boy drowns in pool; kin protest, probe on

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur area, the police said.

The pool, operated by the wives of two police officers — an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police — has come under scrutiny as family members of the boy alleged foul play and staged a protest outside the Alipur police station on Thursday.

The incident took place on May 14 when the boy, his father and other teenagers were swimming in the pool.

His father came out to attend a phone call but when he returned, he spotted his son was in the deep end of the pool and motionless, a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer-North District, Ravi Singh said, “A case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered. Investigations so far have not suggested any foul play, but the probe is currently underway.”

The boy’s family members held a protest outside the Alipur police station, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police sources said no foul play had been found so far in the probe, but added that the pool was being run in an “unauthorised manner”.

