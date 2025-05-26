DT
Home / Delhi / Boy electrocuted at park

Boy electrocuted at park

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A nine-year-old boy got electrocuted while playing in a park in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night. Aryaman Chaudhary was playing at a MCD park when he came in contact with an open electric switchboard, they said.

The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 9.30 pm. Upon reaching the spot, the police learned that the child, a resident of DDA Flats, Kalkaji, had been playing in the park when his ball fell near a switchboard attached to an electric pole.

“When Aryaman tried to retrieve the ball, he accidentally touched the open switchboard and received a severe electric shock,” the statement said.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case under Sections 289 and 106 of the BNS has been registered at the Kalkaji police station.

The police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the maintenance of the electric infrastructure in the park.

No immediate response was received from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Further investigation is on.

