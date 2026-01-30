DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Boy found dead with 'assault' injuries in northeast Delhi, police suspect mother's live-in partner

Boy found dead with 'assault' injuries in northeast Delhi, police suspect mother's live-in partner

The boy, a resident of the area, had several injuries, including wounds on the head

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 12-year-old boy was found dead on Friday in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area with injuries that indicated a serious assault. Police said his mother's live-in partner has been identified as a suspect.

Advertisement

Police received information about the boy around 9.50 am and rushed to the spot near Shastri Park Chowk Loop, where the Class VII student was found unconscious, they said.

Advertisement

He was immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

The boy, a resident of the area, had several injuries, including wounds on the head. Marks of serious assault, and injuries to the eyes were noticed, prompting a detailed forensic examination, police said.

Police said the primary suspect is the mother's live-in partner. The child's father had passed away some years ago.

Advertisement

"A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Shastri Park police station, and investigation has been taken up," a senior police officer said.

The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence. Blood samples and other exhibits from the spot have been preserved for scientific analysis, police said.

Further investigation in the matter is in progress, police said.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts