Boy sexually assaulted at shelter home

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

A boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by another boy at a private shelter home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The accused has been apprehended, they said. On Sunday, a PCR call about the sexual abuse of a child at a private shelter home was received at Jahangirpuri police station. Accordingly, a case was registered. The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police over the incident and sought an action taken report by September 6.