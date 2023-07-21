Boy stabbed to death, 4 held

New Delhi, July 20
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by four people, including three juveniles, in south Delhi’s Tigri area, the police said on Thursday.
A PCR call was received regarding the incident on Wednesday around 7 pm, they said. After reaching the spot, the police saw the teen lying in a pool of blood on the street. He was taken to a hospital by his family members and others, where he was declared brought dead, they said.
While the victim was being taken to the hospital, he told his family that four people — Manish and three juveniles — had stabbed him, the teen’s sister said in her statement.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, they said.
Accused Manish (18) and three juveniles were apprehended, the police said.
Later, it was revealed that the victim and all apprehended persons reside in the same locality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster