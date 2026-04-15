Boy stabbed to death over old rivalry

A boy was stabbed to death in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, the police said on Tuesday. Three minors have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

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According to the police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing was received at the Sultanpuri police station on Monday. The caller informed the police that a boy had been attacked with a knife and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

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The boy was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, the police said.

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Preliminary enquiry revealed that the boy had minor altercations with youths from his locality over petty issues. However, these disputes were never formally reported, an official said.

On Monday evening, the victim encountered a juvenile along with three associates. An argument reportedly broke out over past disputes and escalated into a violent confrontation. During the altercation, the juveniles allegedly stabbed the boy multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries, the cop said.

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Following the incident, three juveniles allegedly involved in the attack were apprehended. Efforts are ongoing to identify and trace the remaining accused, the police said.