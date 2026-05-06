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Home / Delhi / Boy 'strangled' to death in Delhi; 2 minors questioned  

Boy 'strangled' to death in Delhi; 2 minors questioned  

13-year-old’s body found in Bhati Mines forest

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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A 13-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area, police on Wednesday.
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The victim, a class 9 student, had gone out to play with friends on Tuesday evening but did not return home, following which his family filed a complaint, they said.
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"During the search operation, a team recovered the boy's body from a nearby forest area," a police officer said.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was strangled to death, he said, adding that efforts are under way to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing.
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Sources said that police are questioning two juveniles in connection with the case.
The incident triggered protests in the area, with family members and locals staging a demonstration outside the Sanjay Colony police post and briefly blocking a road while demanding strict action.

Police later pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control.
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