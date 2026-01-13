Brar–Godara gang member carrying Rs 1 L reward arrested

A wanted member of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, said the police on Monday.

The accused, Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, was wanted in an Arms Act case registered at Delhi’s Chanakyapuri police station. Police said he was an active member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang and played a key logistical role for the syndicate.

Vikas had been declared a proclaimed offender and is allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases across four states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to police, in 2023 Vikas arranged accommodation for around 10 gang members in a rented flat in Gurugram, where they allegedly gathered to plan the murder of Kaushal Chaudhary, leader of the rival Kaushal gang, inside a court complex. Acting on intelligence, police arrested the gang members from the flat, but Vikas managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar said.

Following the incident, the Haryana Special Task Force announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. About six months later, Vikas was apprehended by Haryana Police from Hisar, but he went underground again after his release.

During interrogation, Vikas disclosed that he came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while lodged in Jaipur jail in 2021, the DCP said. After factional differences between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, he allegedly switched allegiance and became an active operative of the latter, engaging in robbery and extortion to raise funds.

Police said that in June 2025, Goldy Brar allegedly made extortion-related threat calls to several businessmen in Delhi. Vikas and his associates were tasked with carrying out a firing incident outside a club in the capital on the gang leader’s directions, but the plan was foiled with the arrest of his associates in the Chanakyapuri area.

Vikas had been absconding in an Arms Act case registered on June 23 last year at Chanakyapuri police station and was declared a proclaimed offender in five cases in Haryana and Delhi.

In that case, a police team intercepted a car with a temporary registration number during routine night patrolling in the Chanakyapuri area and recovered an illegal pistol from the vehicle. Two occupants, identified as Gurmeet and Amit, were arrested on the spot, while Vikas fled.

Proceedings under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated against him in the Chanakyapuri case, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.