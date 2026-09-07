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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: Owner Hariram Gupta arrested from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

Delhi building collapse: Owner Hariram Gupta arrested from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Image credit: Delhi Police
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The owner of the collapsed Satya Niketan building, Hariram Gupta, has been apprehended from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, officials said.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

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The five-storey structure, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed during repair work, killing seven people.

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The decades-old building housed a boys' PG. It collapsed during repair work on Sunday.

Police have been examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the condition of the building and the repair work being carried out before the collapse.

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More details awaited

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