'Bribe for ticket': MLA's relative held

New Delhi, November 16
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government today said AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law and his two associates were arrested in an alleged case of bribe for party ticket to a party worker’s wife in the upcoming MCD polls.
The ACB said on Monday a man, Gopal Khari, who claimed that he was a AAP worker, registered a complaint with the agency in this regard. The complainant told the ACB that Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh, following which he paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta. But on Sunday, the complainant did not find his wife’s name on the list of AAP candidates
On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the ACB laid a trap, and arrested Om Singh, Tripathi’s brother-in-law and his associates, Shiv Shankar Pandey and Prince Raghuvanshi, with Rs 33 lakh, which they had come to return on behalf of Tripathi.
