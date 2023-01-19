‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

Showing wads of cash in the Delhi Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mahendra Goyal claimed that a private contractor of a government hospital in the National Capital tried to bribe him. This revelation in the House created a flutter.

Calling it a serious matter, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel assured to look into the matter, and referred the issue immediately to the petition committee. The MLA claimed that he was compelled to bring the issue to the House as no one listened to his complaint.

“I met the L-G, Chief Secretary and even informed the Delhi Police about the corruption. But no action came forth. I am raising this issue by putting my life at risk because the people behind this corruption are very powerful,” alleged Mahendra Goyal, an MLA from Rithala.

The MLA alleged that there were irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

Goyal said, “This money (which the MLA showed in the Assembly) is the token money given to me by the contractor as part of the deal struck. I need protection. My life is in danger.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s working president Virendra Sachdeva has termed Goyal’s waving of notes in the Vidhan Sabha as a drama. He said that all AAP MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal, were running away from discussing public issues.

Sachdeva said that the hospital against which the MLA was making allegations was run by the Delhi Government. He said that the AAP MLA should have shown a copy of whom he had complained to.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MLAs brought polluted Yamuna water into the Assembly, accusing the Kejriwal government of failing to clean the river. Ramvir Singh, Leader of Opposition, said that there had been a massive rise in pollution levels over the past eight years.

Ramvir warned that the BJP would stage a sit-in outside Delhi CM’s Kejriwal residence if the Speaker didn’t allow the discussion on pollution in the Yamuna.

Notably, the Yamuna has become almost twice as much polluted in the capital during the past eight years.