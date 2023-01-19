‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

New Delhi, January 18
Showing wads of cash in the Delhi Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mahendra Goyal claimed that a private contractor of a government hospital in the National Capital tried to bribe him. This revelation in the House created a flutter.
Calling it a serious matter, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel assured to look into the matter, and referred the issue immediately to the petition committee. The MLA claimed that he was compelled to bring the issue to the House as no one listened to his complaint.
“I met the L-G, Chief Secretary and even informed the Delhi Police about the corruption. But no action came forth. I am raising this issue by putting my life at risk because the people behind this corruption are very powerful,” alleged Mahendra Goyal, an MLA from Rithala.
The MLA alleged that there were irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.
Goyal said, “This money (which the MLA showed in the Assembly) is the token money given to me by the contractor as part of the deal struck. I need protection. My life is in danger.”
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s working president Virendra Sachdeva has termed Goyal’s waving of notes in the Vidhan Sabha as a drama. He said that all AAP MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal, were running away from discussing public issues.
Sachdeva said that the hospital against which the MLA was making allegations was run by the Delhi Government. He said that the AAP MLA should have shown a copy of whom he had complained to.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MLAs brought polluted Yamuna water into the Assembly, accusing the Kejriwal government of failing to clean the river. Ramvir Singh, Leader of Opposition, said that there had been a massive rise in pollution levels over the past eight years.
Ramvir warned that the BJP would stage a sit-in outside Delhi CM’s Kejriwal residence if the Speaker didn’t allow the discussion on pollution in the Yamuna.
Notably, the Yamuna has become almost twice as much polluted in the capital during the past eight years.
Life in danger
This money is the token money given to me by the contractor as part of the ‘deal’ struck. I need protection. My life is in danger. — Mahendra Goyal, AAP legislator from Rithala
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states