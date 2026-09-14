BRICS delegates visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Advertisement

The visiting delegation included Louise Araneta Marcos, spouse of the President of the Philippines; Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of the President of Iran; and Hassan Majidi Dizaj, son-in-law of the Iranian President.

Advertisement

The dignitaries were received by Priyanka Mishra, IPS, Chief Executive Officer of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, along with members of the museum’s protocol team.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured Blocks 1 and 2 of the museum, where they viewed curated displays highlighting the country’s political and developmental journey through the tenure of its Prime Ministers.

Advertisement

The visitors also experienced the immersive installations at the museum’s Anubhuti section, which offers an interactive and technology-driven engagement with India’s political history.