BRICS New Delhi Declaration backs greater Global South role, flags lack of women as UN chief

With the selection process for the next UN Secretary-General underway, the BRICS countries have highlighted the absence of any woman from the top UN post, while pointing to the limited representation of Latin American, African and Asian nationals in the position.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, noted that no woman had ever been elected UN Secretary-General. It also pointed out that only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean and two each from Africa and Asia had held the post.

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The declaration called for greater and more meaningful participation of emerging and developing countries in global decision-making bodies and structures, saying these institutions must better reflect contemporary realities.

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BRICS also backed a more representative UN system, including reform of the UN Security Council, to increase the representation of developing countries and amplify the voice of the Global South.

China and Russia, the two BRICS members that are permanent members of the Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including the Security Council.

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The grouping also supported the aspirations of African countries for greater representation, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

The declaration said the Global South could play a greater role in shaping a more just, sustainable, inclusive and representative international order amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, technological change, protectionism, migration and climate change.

BRICS also called for equitable geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations, particularly at senior and decision-making levels. It sought greater participation of women, especially from emerging and developing countries, in leadership positions.

It stressed that the selection of UN executive heads and senior officials should be transparent and inclusive and warned against any monopoly over senior posts in the UN system by nationals of any one country or group of countries.

The declaration also condemned racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, religious discrimination and rising hate speech, disinformation and misinformation.