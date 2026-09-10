BRICS Summit: 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 500-plus CCTV cameras to ensure multi-layered security

Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security system for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas, the official said.

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Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division), said the arrangements have been planned to ensure maximum security for visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public.

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"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements," Agrawal said.

He said the Delhi Police is working in close coordination with multiple agencies for the summit and extensive surveys of all identified routes have already been carried out.

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Massive deployment will be made for law and order, security and traffic management, he said, adding that security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels and other scheduled and unscheduled locations that may be visited by the dignitaries.

The officer said a multi-layered security system has been put in place, with enhanced access control, vigilance and robust security measures at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit.

Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements and facilitate coordination during the movement of dignitaries, he said.

"Intelligence inputs will be coordinated and shared among the agencies concerned," Agrawal said, emphasising that all available inputs are being analysed as part of the security preparedness.

Emphasising the force's commitment to a balance between security requirements and the daily movement of people in the city, he said, "Maximum security with minimum inconvenience to the public will be ensured."

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to begin from September 10 and continue until around September 14, officials had said on Wednesday.

In the New Delhi zone, more than 500 CCTV cameras will be deployed, with the surveillance network comprising 4K high-resolution cameras, 2K cameras, facial recognition system (FRS) cameras and vehicle number plate-reading cameras, all connected to a monitoring room, another senior police officer said.

The police are also focusing on preventive policing and real-time assessment of intelligence inputs, with necessary action being taken on information received from various sources, another police officer told PTI.

The technology-based surveillance system is part of the security arrangement, with physical deployment, access control, verification, intelligence gathering, traffic management and emergency response mechanisms working together.

"Keeping the security of everyone in mind, we have also ensured that the public does not face inconvenience. Some traffic advisories and temporary restrictions are being imposed because of the magnitude of the arrangements, and Delhi Police has already started issuing advisories in advance," he said.

The officer also said that at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit, enhanced access control, vigilance, surveillance arrangements have been put in place along with emergency response mechanisms. Similar arrangements have been strengthened at hotels where foreign dignitaries will stay.

He said the movement of dignitaries will be coordinated closely so that security, traffic and law-and-order arrangements can be adjusted according to their schedules.

Having experience of handling major international events, including the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has also conducted extensive multi-agency coordination exercises involving several government agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and all Central Armed Police Forces, besides other agencies involved in the summit arrangements.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at key intersections and along important routes to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate the movement of VVIP convoys.