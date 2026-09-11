BRICS Summit: 15K cops, 200 paramilitary companies to ensure multi-layered security in Delhi

The Delhi Police have put in place a multi-layered security plan for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

More than 500 CCTV cameras, including 4K high-resolution, facial recognition and automatic number-plate recognition cameras, have also been installed in the New Delhi area to maintain round-the-clock surveillance of key locations.

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Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division), said the arrangements had been planned to provide maximum security to visiting dignitaries while minimising disruption to the public.

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“We have made elaborate arrangement by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements,” Agrawal said.

He said the Delhi Police were coordinating with multiple agencies and had conducted extensive surveys of all identified routes. Personnel would be deployed for law and order, security and traffic management, with arrangements covering the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other locations that may be visited by foreign dignitaries.

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A multi-layered security system, including enhanced access control and heightened surveillance, has been put in place at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit.

Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements and facilitate the movement of dignitaries. Intelligence inputs are being shared and analysed by the agencies concerned as part of the security preparedness, Agrawal said.

The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to remain in force from September 10 to around September 14, according to officials.

In the New Delhi zone, the CCTV network will comprise 4K and 2K cameras, facial recognition system cameras and vehicle number plate reading cameras, which will be linked to a central monitoring room for continuous surveillance.

Metro Museum shut for 3 days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation separately announced that the Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro station would remain closed from September 11 to 13. The museum will reopen on September 15, as September 14 is its weekly holiday, the DMRC said.