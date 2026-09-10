BRICS Summit: Delhi civic bodies step up beautification, cleaning on key routes

With national capital gearing up to host the upcoming BRICS Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have stepped up beautification, sanitation and civic works along key routes and prominent venues to ensure a clean and welcoming Capital for visiting dignitaries.

The NDMC said it is displaying more than 15,000 potted ornamental plants, while floral boards will be installed at 15 locations and floral fountains at nine prominent sites along routes used by BRICS delegates.

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The civic body is carrying out extensive horticulture and landscaping work, including multi-tiered plantation of shrubs, trees and ornamental plants, trimming of hedges and topiaries, and pruning of overgrown branches to improve visibility and eliminate dark spots.

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Special attention is being given to markets, hotels, roundabouts, entry points, triangular plots and central verges, where flowering and ornamental plants are being arranged in artistic patterns.

The NDMC has also intensified work at the BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, established in 2016 over around three acres to commemorate the BRICS Summit hosted by India. The garden has 107 varieties of roses and is being spruced up through grass cutting, pruning, landscaping and floral arrangements.

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Meanwhile, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and PWD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar conducted a joint inspection of key locations and reviewed preparations for the summit.

The team inspected areas around the summit venue and Bharat Mandapam and later visited Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road and Nizamuddin. Officials were directed to undertake intensive cleaning of BRICS routes, venues, adjoining areas, markets, roads, footpaths and green belts, with adequate deployment of sanitation workers, machinery and supervisory staff.

Preparations were also reviewed in Saket and Sheikh Sarai, where Khirwar directed officials to ensure visible improvements in sanitation, roads and footpaths, green spaces, public conveniences, enforcement, animal and vector control, lighting, beautification and branding.

The civic agencies said the coordinated efforts were aimed at providing a clean, safe and welcoming environment for BRICS participants, residents and visitors.