BRICS traffic curbs, India-Af T20 to keep Delhi roads busy over weekend

Traffic movement across several key stretches of the national capital remained regulated on Saturday as Delhi hosted the 18th BRICS Summit, with diversions and restrictions around Bharat Mandapam and major corridors in central Delhi. Another round of traffic curbs is set to come into force on Sunday for the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The BRICS-related restrictions were in force from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm, particularly around the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major roads connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city, according to the Delhi Police.

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Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, India Gate-C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road were among the stretches where traffic movement was regulated at different points.

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Several commuters reported congestion on alternative routes after diversions were imposed. Delhi residents said traffic was particularly slow around the Barapullah flyover.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use Metro services wherever possible. Motorists were asked to follow diversion routes and directions issued by traffic personnel. Emergency and essential service vehicles were to be given priority passage.

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The restrictions will continue to affect commuters on Sunday, when India and Afghanistan face off in a T20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium from 7 pm to 11.30 pm.

According to a traffic advisory, diversions and restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg from 2 pm to 11.45 pm on Sunday. Movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road and DDU Marg, particularly during the arrival and dispersal of spectators.

Spectators with tickets for gates 1 to 8 have been advised to approach the stadium from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, while those using gates 10 to 15 should approach from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal. Gates 16 to 18 can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

Free parking and park-&-ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. No general spectator parking will be permitted near the stadium, except for vehicles bearing valid parking labels.

Parking will also be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed and prosecuted, the police said.