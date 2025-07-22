DT
Briefly: Wanted criminal arrested in Nuh

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The team of the Nuh CIA have arrested a wanted criminal, Dilshad, who carried a reward of Rs 5,000. The accused was arrested at his village. He has been handed over to the Nuh CS staff for further action, according Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar. Kumar said several serious criminal cases, including those pertaining to cow slaughter, were registered against the Sudaka village resident in Nuh, Palwal and Rajasthan. A case had been registered against the accused for possessing illegal arms at the Bahin police station in Palwal, in which the accused had been declared a fugitive. Two cases on the charge of cow slaughter were registered at the Nuh Sadar police station, one at the Palwal City police station and one at the Palwal Camp police station. oc

Hike in pensioners’ gratuity limit

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has increased the gratuity limit for DVB pensioners to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 20 lakh with effect from January 1, 2024, Power Minister Ashish Sood said in a statement on Monday. This will immediately benefit around 500 pensioners, the minister said. Gratuity is an amount paid by an organisation to its employees at the time of their retirement as a mark of appreciation for work rendered by them. pti

2,333 property tax camps held

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has organised 2,333 property tax camps across 12 zones to promote tax compliance and provide relief to property owners, its Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said on Monday. pti

