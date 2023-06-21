Brothers arrested for setting man on fire

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Two brothers were arrested here for allegedly setting a 45-year-old man on fire in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area following a dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

They said a case was registered in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by victim Sanjay, who alleged that accused Sandeep Jain and Amit Jain, residents of Usmanpur, set him on fire over a loan repayment of a car.

According to the police, the complainant sustained 19 per cent superficial burns injuries on his legs and was discharged after treatment from the Safdarjung Hospital. The case was registered under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC, a senior police officer said.