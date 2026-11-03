BS-VI mandate chokes national capital’s borders for second day

The restriction on the entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi continued to disrupt traffic at the national capital’s borders for the second consecutive day on Monday, with commuters facing long queues and delays as the Delhi Police intensified checks and turned back vehicles found violating the norms.

Responding to the traffic congestion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had announced its winter action plan four months in advance, giving commuters sufficient time to make alternative arrangements for travelling to Delhi.

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“Those who want to come to Delhi have a thousand options. It is not necessary for them to bring a car below BS-VI standards to come to Delhi. I know that I cannot go to Goa by road, so I will take a flight. It is up to you to decide how you want to come to Delhi,” she said.

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“If there is pollution in my city and the air is polluted, why should we allow it? So, we have to be strict,” she said.

Meanwhile, the enforcement drive continued to cause bottlenecks at several major entry points. At the DND, the Noida-bound lane witnessed a severe traffic congestion as vehicles were stopped for checks. Similar congestion was reported at the Chilla border near Noida, Sector 14-A, where Delhi Police personnel were checking vehicles and turning back those found to be BS IV compliant.

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The situation was particularly difficult near Ghazipur, where the Delhi Meerut Expressway witnessed a major traffic jam. Vehicles were seen moving slowly on the highway, while an ambulance was also caught in the congestion.

The impact was not limited to vehicles entering Delhi from Noida. While the Noida to Delhi lane did not face the same level of congestion, traffic was affected from the Yamuna bridge towards Delhi. Heavy traffic was also reported around Sarai Kale Khan, Outer Ring Road and service road below it.

At the Delhi Faridabad border, Delhi Police were also conducting checks and turning back BS-IV vehicles, adding to the pressure on roads leading into the Capital.

The continuing checks created bottlenecks at several major entry points, with commuters facing delays as enforcement of the restriction entered its second day. The scenes at the borders have also highlighted how vehicle checks at multiple entry points can quickly affect traffic on adjoining highways and roads.

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police intensified enforcement and traffic management measures across the city in view of the festive season and increased vehicular movement and public footfall.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, 12 special traffic pickets have been established at strategic locations to prevent the unauthorised movement of heavy and commercial vehicles during no-entry hours. A total of 433 challans were issued for violations.

The police have also initiated proceedings to suspend permits of 10 Delhi-registered commercial vehicles, while recommendations for suspension of permits of 66 vehicles registered in other states have been forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Authorities.

Additional personnel, including one company of police personnel and around 100 Delhi Home Guards, are being deployed daily at major intersections and congestion-prone stretches to regulate traffic.

Special arrangements have been made around busy markets, including Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk, as well as transport hubs such as the ISBT Kashmere Gate and the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations.

The traffic police also said 27 encroachment-removal drives had been conducted over the past week, resulting in 1,974 challans, removal of 389 rehris and patris, clamping of 1,231 vehicles and towing of 112 vehicles. As many as 78 obstructive articles were also seized.

The measures, the police said, would continue to ensure smoother traffic movement and pedestrian safety during the festive season.

HC refuses to stay ban on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the ban on the entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi, imposed from November 1 to January 31.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice on a petition challenging the June 23 notification and listed the matter for November 27.

The petitioner, Faridabad-based lawyer Gurmukh Dass Kohli, argued that the restriction was discriminatory as pre-BS-VI vehicles registered in Delhi remained exempt despite having similar emission standards. The plea also questioned the absence of an AQI-based assessment and challenged the classification under Article 14 of the Constitution.