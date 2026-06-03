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Home / Delhi / BSF-Border Guard Bangladesh DG-level talks to be held between June 8-11 in Delhi

BSF-Border Guard Bangladesh DG-level talks to be held between June 8-11 in Delhi

The last BSF-BGB border co-ordination conference was held in Dhaka 2025

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Prevention against assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh nationals, prevention of trans-border crimes, entry of Bangladesh criminals into India, incidents of fence breaching by Bangladesh nationals, construction of fence, action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, are some of the key issues which will come up for discussion during the DG-level talks between chiefs of BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which are to be held in the national capital next week.

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The 57th Director General level border coordination conference between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held between June 8 and 11.

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The BSF delegation will be led by Director General Praveen Kumar, while the BGB delegation will be represented by its DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

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The last BSF-BGB border co-ordination conference was held from August 25 to 28, 2025 in Dhaka.

As per convention, the talks are held after every six months simultaneously in both countries. The latest round was to be held in February this year, but is now being conducted after a delay of four months.

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