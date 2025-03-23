DT
PT
Delhi: Budget session from March 24, to begin with 'kheer' ceremony

Delhi: Budget session from March 24, to begin with ‘kheer’ ceremony

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:46 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Sirsa, during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
The BJP-led Delhi Government will present its “Viksit Delhi Budget” for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 25, with a focus on women’s economic empowerment, better education and healthcare, improved infrastructure and tackling pollution and waterlogging, CM Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place from March 24 to 28.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, “The Budget will focus on meeting the basic needs of the public and will have provisions for employment generation.” She said the Budget aims to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and has been drafted after extensive consultations with various sections of society, including professionals.

“We received 3,303 suggestions via email and 6,982 through WhatsApp from stakeholders,” the Chief Minister said.

In a unique start to the session, Gupta announced that the Budget session would begin with a ‘kheer’ ceremony on Monday.

